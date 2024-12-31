Traffic restrictions under Cyberabad limits

Hyderabad: In view of the New Year celebrations on December 31, certain restrictions and guidelines were issued in public interest by Cyberabad Traffic Police.

The Nehru Outer Ring Road will be closed for light motor vehicles except the vehicles bound towards the Airport from 10 pm to 5 am. The PVNR Express Way will be closed for vehicles except for the vehicles bound towards the Airport from 10 pm to 5am.

The drivers/operators of cabs/taxi/auto rickshaws shall be in proper uniform and carry all their documents. They shall not refuse ride on hire to any public. It is a violation of Section 178 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Penalty of Rs. 500/- will be imposed in the form of e-challan on such refusal to ply. Public may send such complaints to the police on WhatsApp 9490617346 with details of vehicle, time, place and so on. They shall not misbehave with the public or demand excess fares.

Establishments like bar/pub/club knowingly or negligently allowing their customers /associates to drive under the influence of alcohol after consuming alcohol in their premises will be dealt with strictly as per law and the concerned management will be prosecuted for abetting the crime. They shall strictly educate their customers / associates on consequences of drunk and driving and also shall make alternative arrangements for travel. They shall stop drunk persons from driving a vehicle from their premises.

Special cameras have been installed to detect dangerous violations like wrong side driving, wrong/unauthorised parking, overspeeding, signal jumping, rash driving and riding without helmet etc., If anyone found violating these violations will be identified through these cameras and strict action will be taken against them. Extensive checks for drunk & driving will be conducted across all roads in the Cyberabad limits starting from 8 pm today.