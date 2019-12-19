Traffic signals to be in sync on JBS-MGBS Metro route

Hyderabad: At a review meeting held by the GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar on Wednesday, a proposal to synchronise the traffic signals all along the metro route from JBS to MGBS up to Falaknuma was presented.

The proposal aimed at maintaining traffic signals and regulate traffic accidents also to avoided and minimize the loss to the properties and damage of traffic signals.

In order to implement strict traffic rules, traffic wings proposed to levy hefty fine on the traffic offenders.

Apart from 221 traffic signals in the GHMC jurisdiction, there are proposals to set up additional 155 traffic junctions and 98 pelican signals. "Out of present 221 traffic signals 58 are not working properly and one-month time is given to the agencies to rectify and repair them if not rectified there will be deduction in their payment. The payment will be made only the certification of third-party report," said Lokesh Kumar.

"While calling tenders, ensure that there would be no legal implications while finalising contracts. Further the commissioner issued instructions to the officials to prepare proposal for multilevel parking facilities.

The delegation included Chief Engineer Zia Uddin, Additional Commissioner (electrical) J Shankeraiah, SE Electronics Srinivas, Rachaconda Traffic DCP S Divya Chran Rao, Traffic Additional DCP P Karunakar, SE Krishna , SE (Projects) G Laxmi, Traffic Inspectors K Bal Raj, Narsing Rao and J Niranjan Rao and others.