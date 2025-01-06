  • Menu
Tragic Death of Software Couple Found Hanging in Ameenpur

Tragic Death of Software Couple Found Hanging in Ameenpur
Highlights

Software professionals Sandeep (36) and Keerthi (30) were found hanging at their home in Sriram Hills Colony, Ameenpur. The couple, originally from Warangal, left behind two young children under five years old

A couple, Sandeep (36) and Keerthi (30), both software professionals, were found hanging at their residence in Sriram Hills Colony, Ameenpur Municipality, on Sunday night.

The couple, originally from Warangal, were employed at different multinational companies.

They are survived by two young children, both under the age of five.

