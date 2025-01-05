  • Menu
Tragic Road Accident Near Medchal Checkpost: Family of Three Killed, Child Injured

Tragic Road Accident Near Medchal Checkpost: Family of Three Killed, Child Injured
Medchal: A horrifying road accident near the Medchal checkpost claimed the lives of three family members, leaving their young son critically injured....

Medchal: A horrifying road accident near the Medchal checkpost claimed the lives of three family members, leaving their young son critically injured. The incident occurred when a speeding lorry collided with a bike carrying a family of four.

The deceased include a husband, wife, and their daughter, who succumbed to the impact of the crash. The couple's young son narrowly survived but sustained severe injuries as the lorry ran over his legs. Local police quickly responded to the scene and rushed the boy to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

The accident has left the Medchal community in shock, highlighting the growing concern over road safety in the area. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision and have assured strict action against the lorry driver. This tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the need for adherence to traffic rules and stricter enforcement of road safety measures.

