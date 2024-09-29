Train to Ayodhya and Kashi commences Yatra from Sec’bad

Hyderabad: The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Circuit Train, which was launched by Indian Railways to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places has been a huge success among rail passengers. Another trip of the Bharat Gaurav, Ayodhya – Kashi: Punya Kshetra Yatra has commenced its journey on Saturday from Secunderabad Railway station.

The 24th Bharat Gaurav Train was flagged off by K. Padmaja, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, SCR, from Secunderabad Railway station.

The Ayodhya – Kashi: Punya Kshetra Yatra, Bharat Gaurav train which commenced its journey on Saturday and the nine-day tour of Punya Kshetra Yaatra will cover divine/pilgrimage places of Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. The Punya Kshetra Yaatra: Ayodhya – Kashi offers a unique opportunity for Rail passengers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to have darshan of newly constructed Ram Janmabhoomi (Ayodhya) and one of the Jyotirlinga (Kashi Vishwanath Temple) for spiritual enlightenment or do the Pind pradan rituals (paying homage to their ancestors) at Gaya.

Apart from Secunderabad, the train has been provided boarding / de-boarding facility for the passengers at Bhongir, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Madhira in Telangana and Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Vizag (Pendurthi), Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain expressed his happiness at the good response received from the passengers for the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train from SCR. He stated that Bharat Gaurav trains are giving major fillip to the growth of spiritual Tourism in the country.

He appealed to the rail users to utilize the opportunity to visit culturally prominent and historical places.