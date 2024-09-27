  • Menu
Trains cancelled in Hyderabad division due to infra works

Hyderabad: Due to infrastructure maintenance works, the following trains are cancelled or partially cancelled in the Hyderabad Division:

• Train No. 07596 (Kacheguda - Nizamabad)

• Train No. 47222 (Medchal - Lingampalli)

• Train No. 47225 (Lingampalli - Medchal)

• Train No. 47235 (Medchal - Secunderabad)

These services will be cancelled from October 1 to 31.

