Transformer blast results in massive fire at Madannapet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out after a transformer blast during the late night of Sunday at Madannapet in Old City of Hyderabad. Three huts and 10 vehicles near the transformer gutted in fired. On a complaint, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The Madannapet residents were in panic due to the incident. The police too rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

On May 10, massive fire broke out from a moving car in Rajendranagar on the Hyderabad outskirts during the wee hours of Tuesday. The driver, however managed to escape on seeing fire from the engine.



It is reported that no one was hurt in the incident. It is believed that a short circuit in the engine was the reason for the outbreak of fire.

The incident took place when the car was proceeding from Mehdipatnam towards Moinabad. A fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the fire, which gutted the car.

This incident led to traffic jam on the Gandipet–Rajendranagar route. The traffic police reached the spot and moved the vehicle from the road and cleared the traffic. Similarly, a person was killed and at least three others were grievously injured when a Mini goods vehicle carrying passengers and a private bus had head on collision on NH-65 near Zaheerabad Town in the early hours of Tuesday. The two vehicles was caught on fire after the ghastly collision. It is said that the private travels bus was coming to Hyderabad from Mumbai and the goods vehicle was heading to Latur from Hyderabad. The goods vehicle was engulfed in fire immediately after the collision. It is reported that the front part of the bus also caught in fire, but the passengers were safely ejected. While four persons travelling in the goods vehicle sustained serious burn injuries, one of them died while undergoing treatment at Area Hospital Zaheerabad an hour later. The fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire but the goods vehicle was reduced to ashes. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.