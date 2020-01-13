Trash collectors begin to clean Durgam Cheruvu

Madhapur: Telangana government principal secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar said that the State government had been taking special measures for beautification of lakes and prevention of mosquitoes in the city.

He was speaking while launching floating trash collectors (FTC) to remove water hyacinth and trash from the lake and anti-larvae pyrofin oil spraying using drones at Durgam Cheruvu on Sunday. Arvind Kumar said that FTCs were being used to remove water hyacinth and trash from lakes and GHMC had placed orders for six FTCs for the purpose. He said that a schedule was being prepared to use the machines throughout the year.

He said that Durgam lake would be cleaned within 15 days and machines would be deputed whenever necessary. In 2019, Chandan tank at Jillelapally, Rampally tank, Nagaram Annarayuni tank and Dammaiguda tanks were cleaned using FTCs, he said. Considering the good results, GHMC is planning to clean other tanks such as Isukanari Mallanna Kunta in Ameenpur mandal, Korremula Tellakunta in Ghatkesar mandal, and Pasumamula tank in Hayatnagar mandal in the coming two months, he said.

While each 5-tonne machine costs around Rs 1.5 crore, small machine with less capacity cost around Rs 1 crore, he said. The machines float on water and collects trash and water hyacinth as it moves using four anchor legs. The 5-tonne machine can clean up to 100 tonnes of waste from lakes, he said.

The machines would greatly help in revival and beautification of lakes in and around the city, Arvind said. Similarly, GHMC had bought six pyrofin oil spraying drones, one for each zone, costing Rs 60 lakh, to prevent breeding of mosquitoes in city lakes. Zonal commissioner Hari Chandana, HMDA CE BLN Reddy, GHMC lakes CE S Bheem Kumar and others were present on the occasion.