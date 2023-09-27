Tri-Commissionerates keeps all arrangements in place for Ganesh immersions

Hyderabad: Arrangements for Vinayaka immersions have been completed under Tri-Commissionerates. The police are making arrangements to ensure that the immersion goes smoothly with the coordination of various government departments. Organizers installed a huge number of Ganesha idols this year.



A 19 km Shobhayatra will be held from Balapur to Hussain Sagar. Heavy security is being maintained with 25,694 policemen under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Commissionerate.

Security was maintained at the important junction with Rapid Action Force and paramilitary forces. 6000 policemen are maintaining security under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Police security has been arranged by the higher authorities. Medical camps were set up everywhere until the immersion was completed. Ambulances have also been kept ready by the police to be used in case of emergencies.