  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Tri-Commissionerates keeps all arrangements in place for Ganesh immersions

Tri-Commissionerates keeps all arrangements in place for Ganesh immersions
x
Highlights

The police are making arrangements to ensure that the immersion goes smoothly with the coordination of various government departments

Hyderabad: Arrangements for Vinayaka immersions have been completed under Tri-Commissionerates. The police are making arrangements to ensure that the immersion goes smoothly with the coordination of various government departments. Organizers installed a huge number of Ganesha idols this year.

A 19 km Shobhayatra will be held from Balapur to Hussain Sagar. Heavy security is being maintained with 25,694 policemen under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Commissionerate.

Security was maintained at the important junction with Rapid Action Force and paramilitary forces. 6000 policemen are maintaining security under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Police security has been arranged by the higher authorities. Medical camps were set up everywhere until the immersion was completed. Ambulances have also been kept ready by the police to be used in case of emergencies.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X