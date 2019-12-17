TRS activists congratulate Arekapudi Gandhi

Kukatpally: Several TRS activists of Yellammabanda on Sunday called on Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi and congratulated him on his appointment as the Government Whip. They also greeted new Allywyn Colony division TRS president Jilla Ganesh, after making a courtesy call.

Among those present on the two occasions were Ward Member Chinnolla Srinivas, party leaders Ramaswamy, Ravi, Ramchandar, Venkatesh, Nagabushnam, Balaswamy, Moulana, Vasu and Devender.