Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

TRS activists congratulate Arekapudi Gandhi

TRS activists congratulate Arekapudi Gandhi
Highlights

Several TRS activists of Yellammabanda on Sunday called on Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi and congratulated him on his appointment as the...

Kukatpally: Several TRS activists of Yellammabanda on Sunday called on Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi and congratulated him on his appointment as the Government Whip. They also greeted new Allywyn Colony division TRS president Jilla Ganesh, after making a courtesy call.

Among those present on the two occasions were Ward Member Chinnolla Srinivas, party leaders Ramaswamy, Ravi, Ramchandar, Venkatesh, Nagabushnam, Balaswamy, Moulana, Vasu and Devender.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top