TRS claims nothing less than betrayal of denizens: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who started verifying the claims made by the TRS government that 1 lakh houses were allotted to the poor in the city limits, came to the conclusion that it was nothing less than a betrayal of the denizens as the Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav was not able to show more than 3,248 houses.



On Friday, to his surprise, the CLP leader who was touring for the second day along with other Congress leaders was taken to Ranga Reddy district by the Minister. He was shown 2BHK houses in Mahankal village, which was away from city and beyond GHMC limits. "This is ironic that the Minister was showing houses in Tukkuguda and Maheshwaram which do not come under GHMC. It is laughable that they are showing the constructions off-the limits of GHMC. Is it not a betrayal of denizens?" he questioned.

Meanwhile, the official spokesperson and media coordinator, Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy exuded that the ruling TRS had given up the 2BHK challenge as the Minister abruptly discontinued his tour after Congress leaders found out that they ventured outside GHMC limits. "It is now clear that Minister KTR and Talasani were indulging in falsehood with an eye on GHMC elections. After showing only 3,400 houses, Talasani fled," he exclaimed.