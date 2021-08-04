TRS, Congress pitch for early delimitation, BJP not in hurry

Hyderabad : The ruling TRS party and opposition Congress party in Telangana State strongly opposed the Union government's announcement of the delimitation of Assembly constituencies in the two Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would take at least 10 years till 2031.

The Telangana BJP unit said that the TRS party was demanding to increase assembly segments to avoid rebellion in the party .

Stating that the union government has made the promise of the delimitation of Assembly constituencies in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the AP Reorgansiation act 2014, the ruling TRS said that the delay in the creation of new constituencies would deprive the backward sections from entering the legislative bodies.

TRS senior leader and State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar said, "Under the Reorganisation act, the total number of assembly constituencies would be increased which ultimately would help to provide a political platform for SC and STs particularly to get more number of reserved seats and this would help them to empower socially and politically in the State." The union government informed in the Parliament the last census has been done in 2011 before the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and hence fresh census is must for delimitation of the constituencies, he added.

Vinod pointed out that amending the Act is a small issue. ''If there is a will there will be a way. The Centre has transferred seven mandals of Telangana even after the opposition by government, why can't it take up delimitation," questioned the Planning Board VC and demanded the government to immediately increase the number of constituencies from the present 119 to 153.

AICC official spokesperson D Sravan said that it is the responsibility of the union government to fulfill the promises made in the reorganization act. The creation of more number of assembly segments would also help to address people's issues fast.

Telangana BJP said that the TRS wants increase in the constituencies only to avoid rebellion with their party and it doesn't matter for the people whether Assembly seats are increased or remained same.

Responding to the Centres decision that the seats will be increased only after 2026. BJP spokesperson A Rakesh Reddy said that the TRS was pitching for increasing seats because it does not want to have rebellion in the party.

He said that the many had joined TRS recent times and it is now full. ''The TRS has been encouraging defection of elected MLAs from Congress and TDP. Now their party is full and in order to avoid rebellion from the partymen cause of new entrants, they are in a hurry to increase seats," said Rakesh Reddy.

The BJP leader further said that the Centre was to go as per the law. "It is immaterial that the BJP want it or not because the Centre has to go as per law," said Rakesh Reddy adding it would not matter to people anyway.