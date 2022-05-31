TRS government facing threat of anti-incumbency: Niranjan

Hyderabad: TPCC senior vice-president G. Niranjan on Monday said the ruling TRS party was facing a lot of anti-incumbency in Telangana. Referring to the incident that occurred at Ghatkesar against Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy on Sunday, he said it was only because of the growing irritation, unrest and dissatisfaction among the people against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the TRS party. He said Minister Malla Reddy was solely responsible for the Sunday's incident.

In a statement Niranjan said it was ridiculous that the Minister blamed others for the incident while noting such incidents occur if the TRS party leaders play the same gramophone record everywhere without having any sense. He also said the ruling party leaders were speaking with arrogance and making the people dissatisfied and impatient.

"If the Ministers fail to change their style of functioning, they will have to face the ire of the people in the State. They are making false propaganda as the State was being developed only after KCR taken the reigns of the State," he added. He said the State government was not in a position to pay the salaries of its employees but propagating that the State is marching towards progress.