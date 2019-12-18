Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

TRS leader Resham Mallesh thanks Naini Narsimha Reddy

TRS leader Resham Mallesh thanks Naini Narsimha Reddy
Highlights

Resham Mallesh, who was recently elected as Ramnagar division TRS president, met former home minister Naini Narsimha Reddy at his residence on Tuesday...

Musheerabad: Resham Mallesh, who was recently elected as Ramnagar division TRS president, met former home minister Naini Narsimha Reddy at his residence on Tuesday to express his gratitude for supporting him in party elections.

Mallesh thanked the former home minister and local corporator V Srinivas Reddy for reposing trust on him and giving an opportunity to serve the party. He said that the former home minister had always supported those leaders who participated in the Telangana movement. He promised to work for the development of the party and take care of party activists in the division. He also thanked local MLA Muta Gopal for helping him become division president.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top