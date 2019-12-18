TRS leader Resham Mallesh thanks Naini Narsimha Reddy

Musheerabad: Resham Mallesh, who was recently elected as Ramnagar division TRS president, met former home minister Naini Narsimha Reddy at his residence on Tuesday to express his gratitude for supporting him in party elections.

Mallesh thanked the former home minister and local corporator V Srinivas Reddy for reposing trust on him and giving an opportunity to serve the party. He said that the former home minister had always supported those leaders who participated in the Telangana movement. He promised to work for the development of the party and take care of party activists in the division. He also thanked local MLA Muta Gopal for helping him become division president.