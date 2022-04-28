TRS leaders use plenary to target PM, BJP govt

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders on Wednesday utilised the party's plenary to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government. They also put forward demands, including increased reservations for SCs, STs and minorities, and other issues.

The party adopted 12 resolutions on various issues. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy proposed a resolution thanking the CM for efforts to procure entire paddy crop from the State after denial by the Centre. Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar supported the resolution. Finance Minister T Harish Rao proposed resolutions on 'Centre collecting money from the State in the form of cess instead of taxes'. G Ranjeeth Reddy, MP, supported the resolution. A resolution was adopted on increasing reservations for SCs, STs and Minorities proposed by Home Minister Md Mahamood Ali and seconded by Ravindra Naik and M Anand. Minister KT Rama Rao spoke on the need for TRS to play a big role in national politics. Power Minister G Jagadish Reddy seconded the resolution.

The TRS leaders also demanded the Centre to bring Dalit Bandhu-like scheme in the country. The resolution was proposed by Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and seconded by B Suman. Party leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao spoke on threat to federal spirit by the Centre. K R Suresh Reddy, MP, seconded the resolution.

The party also adopted resolutions on the need to have a BC ministry at the Centre and communalism in the country, which was proposed by former MP B Vinod Kumar. It was seconded by MLC Venkatram Reddy.