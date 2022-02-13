TRS may go TDP way, wilt under its own mistakes

Hyderabad: An elated Telangana BJP sees that the mistakes upon mistakes and sending wrong messaging to the masses would make the ruling TRS fall under its weight.

According to the party sources, though it is too early to celebrate, at the same time, it sees a series of incidents, and the reaction of the ruling party is walking the same ways the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu traded, and his party faced drubbing in the Assembly elections.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior party leader pointed out that the TRS and its supremo, CM KCR continues to harp to reap dividends on the Telangana sentiment. "There is not much changed in his rhetoric from that of the pre-2014 when the entire Telangana stood on its toes for the creation of separate State." Solely relying on a non-existing cause even seven and half years into power, make not much sense to the people. It was just the way the Telugu Desam chief tried to position himself and his party on the issue of Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

Secondly, except for few faces other than the TPCC chief Anumula Revanth Reddy, and a handful of the old guard of the Congress, people see no Congress leader active, except participating on and off in one or the other programmes. Further, elected Congress MLAs joining the pink brigade post elections is an image problem that the grand old party has to overcome. Besides, the party's internal bickering.

Against this backdrop, the political landscape in Telangana is increasingly turning into multi-polar to bipolar, increasingly making people see, it will be TRS vs BJP, says former BJP national general secretary P Muralidhara Rao.

TRS party is not in a position to protect its falling image among various sections and CM KCR attempts to woo Congress and Left parties would hardly make any difference. Reason being, "the ruling party government spared no section of Telangana. Preventive and house arrests, threats to fail non-bailable cases and being sent to jails have been witnessed in the case of political parties, students, unemployed, teachers, farmers, parents and many other sections of Telangana for the past seven and half years."

On its own, the ruling party's heavy reliance to turn every issue into a law and order problem roping in the police is surely going to be one of the major factors that makes it tough for the TRS to undo. Telangana BJP under the leadership of Bandi Sanjay Kumar wanted to turn the tide in favour of BJP in the ensuing Assembly elections feels the ground preparations have already been done.

The TRS has been trying to unleash a reign of terror among the BJP cadre and leaders with indiscriminate arrests, lathi charges, house arrests using police machinery to prevent expanding BJP footprints across different districts in Telangana would be counterproductive. "BJP has improved its image, came closer to the people, registred manifold increase in electoral gains, wherever its leaders and cadre were subjected to indiscriminate arrests, lathi charges by police highhandedness at the behest of the ruling party governments, opines Muralidhara Rao.

The TRS chief's anti-Modi outbursts just the way Naidu did ahead of the elections, the emerging bipolar political equations, ruling party failures to deliver on its electoral promises, its economic situation not being able to meet its promises- were all a few for the TRS to fall under its own weight, giving a clear pitch for the BJP to play, feels the BJP state leadership.