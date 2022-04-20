TRS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar urged to support Save Soil movement

Hyderabad: The representatives of Isha Foundation from Coimbatore on Tuesday met TRS general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar and urged the TRS leader to support the 'Save Soil' movement led by Sadhguru.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Kumar told Isha Foundation representatives that the Green India Challenge movement, which was launched on July 17, 2018 aimed at enhancing greenery, has turned into a great revolution in plantation programmes and has reached its intended goal.

He said that just as there is a relation between soil and saplings, there is also a relation between Isha's Save Soil movement and Green India Challenge movement. On the occasion, the Isha representatives informed MP Santosh about the various service programmes undertaken by the Foundation.

They invited Santosh to attend the Save Soil movement event to be organised in Gachibowli soon. The MP responded positively and assured that he would attend and also extend full support to the Save Soil movement.