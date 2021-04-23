TRS MP Santosh Kumar Santosh tested corona positive

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP J Santosh Kumar tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. On several occasions Santosh was seen sharing the same platform with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who also tested positive recently. Unfortunately, tested positive for #COVID. Thanks for the enquiries about my health. Have no symptoms as of now. Under the supervision of the doctors. #StayHome to #StaySafe. If have to go out please #MaskUp," Kumar tweeted. Santosh was also busy promoting plantation programmes across the country under Green India challenge. National leaders, celebrities and sport personalities also joined the mission.