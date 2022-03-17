TRS netas smell early polls in State

Hyderabad: Announcement of sops by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has triggered animated discussion in the TRS circles, as party leaders believe that he may be planning early elections to score a hattrick in the State.

The CM had announced some key decisions in a span of one week in the State Assembly which ended on Tuesday. He had announced filling of over 89,000 vacant posts in government departments. On Tuesday he announced sops such as taking back field assistants, providing the MEPMA (Mission for Eliminating Poverty in Municipal Areas) and SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty) employee's salaries on a par with the government staff, scrapping of GO 111 and others.

According to the party leaders, KCR may have bigger plans; one of them is of going for early polls once again to get power for third time. They point out the timing of the announcements at a time when the BJP was on cloud nine after their party's victory. A senior TRS leader said the plan of the CM was to make the Opposition issueless by the time the next election come.

"The Opposition parties have been targeting the government on the recruitment and the CM ended this in a single statement. Even the field assistants were promised pay scales, which will literally make the BJP with no issues," said the leader.

Of late, the TRS chief has been vocal against the BJP targeting the 'communal politics'. During the Wanaparthy meeting, the CM had called upon people to throw the BJP and also the Saffron flag into the Bay of Bengal. Along with the pre-poll promises, these new decisions would help the party in a big way because those who get benefits from the schemes and programs would work for the party, the leader stated.

Political analysts say that after the successful results in four States, the BJP focus will be shifted to Telangana.

By the time the BJP leaders eye the State, the major issues would get sorted out in the State, thereby paving the way for early polls. The analysts also say that this would also be the part of plans of the election strategist Prashanth Kishor, whose services the TRS is taking.