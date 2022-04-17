TRS plenary to focus on BJP bashing

Hyderabad: The TRS plenary to be held on April 27 will focus mostly on the BJP and how it was causing injustice to the state. A good part of the deliberations is likely to be dedicated to BJP bashing and the need for alternative political party at the national level.

Speaker after speaker would highlight how the Centre had refused to buy paddy and how TRS ministers were insulted by the Union Minister Piyush Goyal. They will also speak about how state BJP was enacting 'street dramas' on the issue of paddy procurement.

The plenary, which will be held at the Hitex International Convention Centre in Madhapur will pass 11 resolutions, including non-cooperation by the Centre on various issues.

According to sources, the resolutions would be on the subjects like welfare, Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, revamping of education and health in the state and failure of the Centre on every issue, how heartless the Prime Minister was and how it was ruining the country's economy.

The TRS chief has asked all the party leaders, including ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, State Executive, Corporation Chairmen, district party presidents, ZP Chairpersons, DCCB, DCMS presidents, District Library Institutions presidents, Municipal Chairmen and Mayors to attend the plenary.

The former ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs would be attending the programme as special invitees.

KCR would make the inaugural speech during which he will set the tone and tenor for the discussions during the plenary.

He will explain in detail how the Centre was discriminating against non-BJP states, how it had given a go-by to federalism and how it was anti-farmers and pro-corporate sectors.

He is also likely to refer to the proposed privatisation of various public sector units and will give a call to the people to defeat the BJP in the next general elections. The Chief Minister will also emphasise on the need for new thinking and vision for the country and the role he would be playing in national politics.