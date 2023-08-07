TS agriculture minister condoles demise of Gaddar

Hyderabad: State agriculture minister, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy expressed deep grief over the death of Gaddar alias Gummadi Vitthal in a statement.

Gaddar inspired people with his song. He said that though Gaddar is physically no more, his songs will continue to live in the hearts of the people, and extended condolences to his family members.

TRS leader, Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar in his condolence message expressed grief over the demise of Gaddar. Recalling his affinity with Gaddar since 2003 and working during separate Telangana movements since 1995.

He said Gaddar’s demise is an irreplaceable vacuum in free voice and public rights struggles. He is also spiritually deep in connecting with traditions. He extended condolences to the bereaved family.