TS Auto union JAC to join all India stir

Hyderabad: Telangana State Auto Drivers JAC has decided to participate in the all India general strike on January 8, condemning the anti-labour policies of BJP government at the Centre, as well as those of the TRS government in Telangana State.

The auto drivers held a protest meeting against the state government's alleged 'criminal negligence' in solving their problems at Basheerbagh Press Club on Monday. Auto drivers demanded that like Andhra Pradesh Government, the Telangana State government too, should grant Rs 10,000 to every auto driver for taking up repairs. They also demand prohibition in Telangana State.

Mohd Amanullah Khan, the convenor of the JAC alleged that the state government had not increased the existing auto fares for the last six years. He demanded Rs 50 as minimum fare and Rs 15 per km, citing wastage of fuel and time due to traffic congestions on road and frequent traffic jams.