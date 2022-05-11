TS BC Commission team to go on 3-day study tour to Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad: As part of the 3-day study tour, a delegation of the Telangana Backward Classes (BC) Commission will be meeting the Tamil Nadu BC Commission to decide the percentage of reservations in the local body elections, parametres, methodology, judgments and other information gatherings on Wednesday at the Tamil Nadu BC office.

The delegation led by Dr Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao, Chairman of Telangana BC Commission includes members - Ch. Upendra, Subha Pradh Patel Nooli, K Kishore Goud will meet his counterpart Justice (Retd.) Thanikachalam, Chairman BC Commission Tamil Nadu.

The team of the Telangana Backward Classes Commission will stay for 3 days in Chennai. During their stay, they are also going to meet the former chairman of Tamil Nadu BC Commission Justice MS Janardhanam, and social scientists Prof. Radha Krishna and Prof. Sundaram.

They will also meet the Principal secretaries of BC, MBC Welfare, Panchayat Raj, and Rural Development Departments of Tamil Nadu.