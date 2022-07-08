TS BJP-appointed committees commence work

Hyderabad: The Telangana State BJP-appointed committee to study the failures of the TRS government held its first meeting on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Nizamabad BJP MP Aravaind Dharmapuri, and members of the committee former MP Vivek Venkataswamy, MLA Raghunandan Rao, Swamy Goud, Dr Prakash Reddy, and Captain Babi Ajmira attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the State BJP general secretary Dugyala Pradeep Kumar said that the Coordination Committee on joinings into the party, finance committee, committee on people's problems and committee to study TRS government failures will meet on July 10.

The meeting would be chaired by State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. State party affairs in-charge Tarun Chug would be the chief guest at the meeting, said Dugyala adding that both the leaders will interact with the committees.