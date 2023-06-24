TS Govt to extend full support to Election Commission

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has given the assurance of all kinds of support to the Election Commission of India in the smooth conduct of Assembly elections in the state. An EC team led by Dharmendra Sharma and Shri Nitesh Kumar Vyas conducted a poll preparedness meeting with senior officials from different enforcement agencies, district collectors, and Commissioner of Police (CPs) superintendents of police (SPs) of the Telangana state here on Saturday.





The ECI delegation also held a productive meeting with top officials from various enforcement agencies, including the Income Tax Department (CBDT), Narcotics Control Board (NCB), Excise Department, State GST:CGST, Enforcement Directorate, State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), CISF, and the State Commercial Tax Department with a view to curtail use of money power in the elections.

Telangana State Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, met the EC delegation and discussed the preparations for the ensuing Assembly Elections in the State. During the meeting the chief secretary assured the ECI delegation of all logistical support required to conduct the elections smoothly. State DGP Anjani Kumar and other top officials were also present.