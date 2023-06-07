TS leads in employment generation: Anjaiah Yadav

Rangareddy: Telangana demonstrated its remarkable progress and development by hosting the Industrial Progress Festival at Natco School in Nandigamamandal. This event, held as part of the Telangana State decennial formation day festivities, brought together representatives of the constituency to celebrate the State’s commitment to industrial growth and job creation.

In his remarks, MLA Anjaiah Yadav emphasised how Telangana’s dedicated efforts have uplifted the aspirations of its young population. Through events like the Industrial Progress Festival, the State government aims to showcase its achievements while inspiring and empowering the youth to embrace opportunities and contribute to the region’s overall development. He highlighted the abundant employment prospects available to Telangana’s youth and stressed the importance of parental support for higher education. He encouraged young individuals to steer clear of harmful addictions and seize the various government-provided opportunities to foster their personal growth and success.

The event also witnessed the presence of esteemed leaders such as Zilla Parishad vice chairman Ita Ganesh, Kothur municipal chairperson Lavanya Devender Yadav, ZPTCs Emme Srilatha Satyanarayana, Tandra Vishala Shravan Reddy, MPPs Priyanka Sivashankar Goud and Shobha Lingannayak, Vice MPP Manjula Tulsiram Naik, PACS Chairman Manjula Reddy, and several other prominent figures.