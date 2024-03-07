TS police to host 16th All India Police Badminton Championship

Hyderabad: The Telangana State DGP Ravi Gupta announced that the Telangana State police will host the 16th All India Police Badminton Championship, scheduled to take place from March 18 to 21.

As many as 745 matches are scheduled to take place during the competition. On Wednesday, a special meeting was convened at the State DGP's office. Ravi Gupta stated that the championship, featuring 24 teams from different States, will be held at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad from March 18. The event, spanning four days, will witness the participation of players from 14 States and two Union Territories, totaling 440 players.

Additional DGPs Abhilasha Bist, Sanjay Kumar Jain, Vijay Kumar, Vikram Singh Mann, Stephen Ravindra, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, IGP M Ramesh, DCP Sribala, and others attended the meeting.