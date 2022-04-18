TS to launch SpaceTech Framework today; official event on Metaverse

Hyderabad: The Telangana government would be launching its SpaceTech Framework at 5 pm on Monday with a vision to establish Telangana as a globally recognised one-stop destination for space technology.

The government would be hosting India's first ever official event on Metaverse. The SpaceTech Framework aims to encourage private participation in the space industry in line with the recent reforms by the Union government.

The event will be graced by Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao, NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant, ISRO chairman Somanath S and IN-SPACe chairman Dr Pawan Goenka.

A space-themed Metaverse environment has been custom developed along with custom avatars of the key dignitaries for the launch event. Attendees would be able to join the event using standard avatars on the platform and interact with the nearby participants while parallelly observing the event's proceedings – just like in a physical event. Further, an NFT collection shall be launched at the end of the event.