TS top cop puts police on high alert after heavy rain forecast

Hyderabad: The Telangana’s police force has been alerted as there is a possibility of heavy rains in the state in the next two days. On Wednesday, Director General Police Anjani Kumar held a video conference with Police Commissioners and other officers. Anjani Kumar said in this video conference in which Additional DG Sanjay Kumar Jain also participated, that the police system will be available 24 hours for help, Dial 100 or the local police immediately after receiving the information, appropriate relief measures will be taken. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur in about 8 districts tomorrow, red alert has been announced, and some districts of North East and East Telangana as well as West Telangana are also on red alert Thursday.

He said that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in Hyderabad for these two days.

Due to the heavy rains that have been falling for the past few days, many projects, lakes and water bodies have been completely filled and the police officers have been instructed to take precautionary measures before anyone goes near these reservoirs. The people in the low-lying areas of Charla in Kothagudem district have been moved to safe places by installing plastic cones, barricades and warning flexes in both directions to prevent people from going to the roads cut off due to the flood and the causeways that are overflowing. He said that NDRF teams should be used in emergency situations.

Farmers should be careful around electric motors in the fields, avoid touching electric poles or wires during rains and sensitize people through media on other precautionary measures.

It is suggested that vehicles should not venture to cross the culverts and small bridges when water is flowing due to rains. It is suggested that people should take precautions not to go near waterfalls and full ponds.