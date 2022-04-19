TSBIE engages psychiatrists to help students beat exam blues

Hyderabad: To motivate and also help the students overcome the exam stress, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has engaged psychiatrists and clinical psychologists to counsel the students.

In a statement released on Monday, senior officer, TSBIE said as the intermediate exams are just around the corner, the Board has approached clinical psychologists to help students overcome problems related to stress, tension, anxiety and nervousness. Intermediate students having problems on controlling stress can avail the free services of clinical psychologists.

The names and the telephone numbers of the psychologists are: Dr Anita Are - 9154951704, Dr Mazher Ali - 9154951977, Rajini Tenali -9154951695, P Jawaharlal Nehru- 9154951699, S Sreelatha -9154951703, Sailaja Pisapati -9154951706 and Anupama Guttimdeevi -9154951687).