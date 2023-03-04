TSBIE introduces Tele-MANAS services for inter students

Hyderabad: Now intermediate students can now access the services of psychologists/ psychiatrists through Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking across the States (Tele-MANAS), offered by Health & Family Welfare, Telangana for the entire year, especially during the Annual and Advance Supplementary Examinations. On Friday, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Friday introduced services of Tele-MANAS for students.

According to TSBIE, the students who are facing the examination fear or stress or any other stress that they might undergo during their Intermediate study can access the services of psychologists and psychiatrists for counseling and guidance for their psychological problems, free of cost, through Tele-MANAS. The Toll-Free number that one can call is 14416. The Tele- MANAS service provides tele-counseling and Psycho-social support, round the clock, said senior officer, TSBIE.