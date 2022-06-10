TSBIE secretary inspects intermediate valuation camp

Hyderabad : Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education secretary Syed Omer Jaleel along with other senior officers inspected the intermediate valuation camp at Kasturba Women's College on Thursday.

Syed inspected the arrangements and the manner in which the valuation is being taken place. Appropriate instructions were given to the examiners for effective flawless valuation and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made at the Valuation Camp and the manner in which the valuation was taking place.