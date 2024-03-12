TSCHE meeting held

Hyderabad: Professor R Limbadri, Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), along with 21 autonomous college principals, heads, and chairmen of the Board of Studies (BOS) of Osmania University for commerce, history, economics, and political science, as well as senior faculty members of commerce from various universities in Telangana, held a meeting to discuss the introduction of innovative curricula.

According to TSCHE officials, they recently collaborated with the British Council, Aberystwyth University, Bangor University (Welsh universities), Osmania University, and Kakatiya University to develop two innovative curricula for undergraduate courses in B.Com (Finance) and BA (HEP). These curricula are aimed at preparing students for employment and enhancing their employability skills. In this regard, a meeting was held at the TSCHE office.

Professor R Limbadri, chairman, TSCHE, stated that, as a pilot project, the undergraduate courses of B.Com (Finance) and BA (HEP) will be implemented from the academic year 2024–2025 in the selected autonomous colleges. He further explained the need for future workshops (Faculty Development Programme (FDP)), which will be held by TSCHE for the two courses in four subjects: commerce, history, economics, and political science.

These workshops will guide the teaching faculty in taking the course further. He also invited the autonomous college principals and faculty to participate in the online workshop scheduled by Aberystwyth University and Bangor University (Welsh universities) on March 15, where elaborate discussions for strengthening the curricula and teaching methodology will be held.