TSCHE revises DOST admission schedule

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Wednesday revised the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2023 admission schedule. As per the revised schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in the third phase counselling can self-report online on or before July 28.

Students who confirmed their seats online in the first, second and third phase counselling have to report at the allotted colleges on or before July 28.

The TSCHE revised the schedule as the government declared holidays on Wednesday and Thursday due to incessant rain and heavy rain forecast. The first semester classes will commence on July 28, said a TSCHE officer.