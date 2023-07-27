Live
- CM YS Jagan releases funds under Foreign Education scheme
- Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families
- MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
- Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud
- Udupi washroom video incident
- Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies
- Popcorn at Rs. 660 watery cola at Rs160?
- Heavy rains in Telangana: DGP set up Flood Monitoring Centre
- Hyderabad: Taps theft in bathrooms at Secretariat!!!
- Tumultuous 'Slogan War' In Rajya Sabha Over Manipur Issue: Opposition Vs. Ruling Party
Just In
CM YS Jagan releases funds under Foreign Education scheme
Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families
MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud
Udupi washroom video incident
Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies
TSCHE revises DOST admission schedule
Highlights
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Wednesday revised the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2023 admission schedule.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Wednesday revised the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2023 admission schedule. As per the revised schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in the third phase counselling can self-report online on or before July 28.
Students who confirmed their seats online in the first, second and third phase counselling have to report at the allotted colleges on or before July 28.
The TSCHE revised the schedule as the government declared holidays on Wednesday and Thursday due to incessant rain and heavy rain forecast. The first semester classes will commence on July 28, said a TSCHE officer.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS