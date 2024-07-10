TSIC’s ‘Intinta Innovator’ prog is back!

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Innovation Cell's (TSIC) flagship programme, the ‘Intinta Innovator Programme’ 2024, will return this year. In this regard, a poster was released on Tuesday.

According to TSIC officials, at present, they are accepting applications for the 2024 edition of the ‘Intinta Innovator Programme’. We encourage innovators from all walks of life, particularly those residing in rural Telangana, to submit their ingenious ideas and projects. We will be selecting the most impressive ones which resolve problems to the local challenges and awarding them on August 15, 2024. This year's programme promises to be the most expansive yet, reaching out to a wider audience and providing a robust support system for budding innovators.

A dedicated team of 33 young professionals—one per district—were deployed as Innovation Mitras. Serving as on-ground coordinators for a three-month period (July–September 2024), these mitras will play a critical role in engaging with a diverse range of stakeholders, including district officials, NGOs, civil society organisations, and the rural population.

Spearheading our mission and the ‘Intinta Innovator Programme’ by raising awareness, scouting for ingenious ideas, and ensuring no innovation goes unnoticed, even in the remotest corners of Telangana. The application process for IIP 2024 is designed to be simple and accessible. Innovators can submit their applications directly through WhatsApp at 9100678543, said a senior officer.

“The ‘Intinta Innovator Programme’ has been instrumental in identifying and nurturing grassroots innovations across the State. This year, we are committed to reaching out to a wider audience than ever before, ensuring that no brilliant idea goes unnoticed and that every Telangana resident has the opportunity to be a part of our State's innovation revolution,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary IT and C.