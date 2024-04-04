TSNAB holds five-day ToT course

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) has scheduled five days ToT Course on April 3, 4, 6, 8 & 10 for perfection in Investigation of NDPS cases through 25 Mandatory CD Files Documents to the Police Officers of different ranks, including Prohibition & Excise Dept, SRP Secunderabad and Addl. PPs/Asst. PPs at Mini Conference Hall & Training Centre, ICCC Building, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills.

As part of it, on Wednesday, the Director General of Police Ravi Gupta, IPS, graced the inaugural session of the aforementioned ToT Course and released a book titled “25 Compulsory Investigation Templates and 25 Mandatory CD File Documents in NDPS ACT – 1985 Cases” and a Poster on “Ganja &Adulterated Toddy”.

While addressing, the DGP, has stated that the global issue of drug addiction and substance abuse is one that effects millions of individuals and communities worldwide. TSNAB has taken various measures to address this issue, including law enforcement, prevention, treatment and rehabilitation programmes. All stake holders aim to contribute to the efforts in combating drug addiction and substance abuse by implementing innovative and effective strategies and interventions to reduce demand and supply of narcotics.

The ultimate goal is to prevent and reduce drug addiction and substance abuse, minimize the negative impact on individuals and communities and promote overall health and well-being. The DGP stated that TS Police is striving hard to curb the drug menace in the State by registering a number of cases, arresting the accused, seizure of drugs, producing in the Court, imposing PD Acts and so on. But, the conviction rate is low in the NDPS cases. For which he stressed that every Police Officer in the State should concentrate in flawless investigation in order to improve the conviction rate of the State in NDPS cases. Only conviction will give the deterrence to the drug offenders so as to make the State free from drugs.

The DGP stated the TSNAB has analysed the root cause for the low conviction rate in NDPS Cases and conducted various meetings with the legal experts and released a book titled “25 Compulsory Investigation Templates and 25 Mandatory CD File Documents in NDPS Act – 1985 cases” which will be handy to the investigating officers to understand the basics of NDPS law and nurture their process of Investigation for securing Conviction in NDPS cases so as to increase conviction rate. To increase awareness on substances abuse the DGP has release 40,000 posters. The DGP complemented the officers of the TSNAB for organizing training course in which training is being provided to 2,800 officers and men of Police, Prohibition & Excise and Prosecution Departments.

Sandeep Shandillya, IPS, Director, TSNAB and Sharat Chandra Pawar, IPS, Y. Sai Shekhar, SP, A. Bhasker & KCS Raghu Vir, SsP of TSNAB along with Rahul Hegde, IPS, SP Suryapet, Ch. Rupesh, IPS, SP Sangareddy, Kiran Khare, IPS, SP Bhupalpally and T. Ravinder, DCP Warangal attended the inaugural session.