TSPSC jr assistant-cum-typist exam on September 6

Hyderabad: There is good news for aspirants of the junior assistant-cum-typist post of the State government. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced it will hold a written exam to recruit candidates for the posts on September 6.

The commission issued notification a couple of months back to fill 127 posts. It received applications from aspirants from April 19 to May 31. In a release, it said that the aspirants can download the hall-tickets from website from August 31.

