TSPSC paper leak: SIT claims to have hit on crucial evidence

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has unearthed some crucial evidence in the sensational paper leak of the competitive exams being conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday. The officials found that the prime suspect in the Assistant Engineer (civil) question paper leak case Praveen Kumar had copied around five question papers of various tests to be conducted by the TSPSC.





Investigators examined the pen drive seized from Praveen, who was an Assistant Section officer and working as Personal Assistant to a senior TSPSC official. Praveen and other accused Rajashekar Reddy had copied the question papers from a computer that was located in the confidential section on February 27. The Section Officer who was in-charge of the question papers had reportedly gone out on some work when Praveen and Rajashekar logged into her system illegally and copied the question papers.





The SIT found the question paper of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Town Planning Assistant Overseer, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector, Veterinary department and Ground Water Department were copied by the arrested persons. So far Praveen and other suspects had managed to strike a deal and sell only the Assistant Engineer (Civil) question paper while they were waiting for an opportunity to sell the other test papers too.





Computers, laptop and mobile phones seized from the nine suspects including Praveen, Rajasekhar and Renuka have been sent to forensic science laboratory for examination. The SIT was waiting for the court to grant custody of the suspects for further investigation. It also tracked the money trail and analysed the call records of the suspects to ascertain to whom they had contacted in the last few months.



