TSRTC employees perform Yoga on the eve of Int'l Day of Yoga

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Yoga day, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees organised a Yoga class at Bus Bhavan on Monday. A large number of officers, employees and staff participated in the programme and practiced yoga.

TSRTC Chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, and MD VC Sajjanar, were also present. To overcome stress, the whole world is making yoga as a part of their lifestyle for physical health. Yoga originated in India and is universal today, said Govardhan.

As many as 150 members participated in the Yoga class.

Purnima, Yoga Teacher explained the importance of yogasanas and the benefits of meditation. She said that yoga stands as a pillar of spirituality. She practically explained the tips of Yoga to the participants.

A person who is facing many health problems on a daily basis should do yoga to develop a perfect health as well as mental development," she added.

Yogasanas are said to be the only tool to divert the mind towards calmness from the present situation in life.

It has been suggested that the practice of yoga is a must for every man to live a perfect healthy, happy and long life.

The staff and officers completed the yoga sessions with the practitioners practicing during the asana programme which lasted for over an hour.