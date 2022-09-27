TSRTC rolls out tourist package to explore Hyd in 12 hours

Hyderabad: With many parks, palaces, museums, and the mighty Hussain Sagar; makes Hyderabad a good tourist destination. The city has a lot to offer for travellers of all kinds.

Making sightseeing hassle-free, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has rolled out Hyderabad Darshan, a weekend tour package buses that will take tourists around the city to seven different locations.

Starting at 8:00 am near Alpha Hotel in Secunderabad, the bus will take tourists to Birla Mandir and Chowmahalla Palace. Lunch is scheduled at Haritha Hotel in Taramati Baradari Resort.

After visiting Golconda Fort and Durgam Cheruvu Park, the bus will move via the famous Cable Bridge towards NTR Park and Hussain Sagar. The 12-hour ride will drop back the passengers at Alpha Hotel.

For Metro Express the bus fare will be Rs 250 for adults and Rs 130 for children and for Metro Luxury AC bus it is Rs 450 and Rs 340 respectively.

The services are launching today and one can book tickets online at www.tsrtconline.in. For more information contact 040 23450033 or 040 69440000