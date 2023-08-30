TSRTC to hold lucky draw for women on Raksha Bandhan

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) decided to conduct a lucky draw for girls and women across the State. In this lucky draw, the corporation will show its appreciation to the winning women by giving attractive prizes worth Rs 5.50 lakh. A total of 33 prizes will be awarded to three winners in each region.

According to the TSRTC, all women travelling in TSRTC buses on August 30 and 31 can participate in the lucky draw. After completing the journey, people need to write their names and phone numbers on the back of the ticket in the drop box. Those drop boxes will be collected at a place and the lucky draw will be conducted in each region and three winners will be selected by the officials. Prizes will be distributed to the winners by the chief guests.

Taking to the X, TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said, “On the Rakhi festival, the TSRTC has decided to organise a lucky draw for women travelling in TSRTC buses. The corporation has set up drop boxes at every bus stand and busy passenger areas. RTC wants all women travellers to participate in this lucky draw to win valuable prizes. Lucky draws will be conducted by September 9. Prizes will be distributed to the winners.”

TSRTC advised to contact TSRTC call centre numbers 040-69440000, and 040-23450033 for complete details regarding this Rakhi Poornami lucky draw.

Moreover, to ensure that passengers going to their hometowns do not face any problems on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the TSRTC has made elaborate arrangements for bus users by arranging 3,000 special buses across the State. These special buses will operate on August 29, 30, and 31 with 1,000 services running each day.

Special buses have been arranged according to the passenger traffic on the routes from Hyderabad to Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Hanamkonda, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Godavarikhani, and Mancherial.

Special teams will be deployed at rush areas like Uppal, LB Nagar, Aramghar, JBS, and MGBS. For reservation, log on to www.tsrtconline.in or contact 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.