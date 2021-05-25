TSRTC workers seek cops' nod to work in morning hours

Hyderabad: With the police personnel stopping the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees while they were reporting for duties at 3 am, the staff urged the State DGP to allow the drivers/conductors if they show identity cards in uniform.

According to the trade union leaders in the corporation, some of the TSRTC employees are asked to report to the duties at 3 am (at Narayankhed depot), and at 4 am (Hyderabad-2 depot) so that the buses can be operated in the districts before 10 am, the relaxation time of lockdown.

The union leaders alleged that the drivers and conductors were stopped by the police personnel at some places. Telangana Jathiya Mazdoor Union general secretary K Hanumanthu Mudiraj said that the RTC workers were working in three shifts in the city and they were subject to questioning by the police. He urged the DGP to instruct the police officials not to stop the RTC staff in uniform and with proper identity cards. The TJMU leader also questioned the night out duties to the workers as they were facing hardship with a lack of shelter and food at depots. He pointed out that the drivers and conductors who were on duty to Karimnagar had to sleep on top of the bus in the carriage overnight because of lack of lodging facilities.