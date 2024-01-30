TSSPDCL completes maintenance in Greater Hyderabad Limits

Hyderabad: As part of the maintenance works being undertaken by the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) from January 17 in the Greater Hyderabad Limits, 2,470 11 KV feeders and 182 33/11 KV substations maintenance works have been completed so far.

There were about 3,288 11 KV feeders and 346 33/11 substations in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, and of them, 2,470 feeders and 182 substation maintenance works have been completed, and the remaining 818 feeders and 164 substation works will be completed by the end of the week, said SPDCL officials.

The SPDCL authorities have prepared a detailed schedule for maintenance and repair work on power lines and substations in the Greater Hyderabad Limits. The field-level staff has been directed to complete the maintenance work within 15 minutes to 2 hours so that the consumers do not face difficulties, officials said.