- Elevated flamboyance and modern luxury
- WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats
- Now, Indian cos can go for direct overseas listing
- Gay Model Breaks Norms, Slips Into Lehenga For Falguni & Shane Peacock At India Couture Week 2023
- Godavari river at 54.60 feet at Bhadrachalam at 11 am
- Bandi Sanjay appointed as national general secretary of the BJP
- Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days
- Govt asks varsities to help Manipur students
- Will women power promote ‘The Marvels’?
- CM inaugurates SAIMUN 2023 at SAI International School
TSSPDCL to fix damaged transformers, poles
Hyderabad: The TS Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd said here on Friday a total of 2,770 electric poles and 34 transformers were damaged under jurisdiction of the company, including 605 poles and seven transformers in Hyderabad.
The chairman and MD of TSSPDCL G Raghuma Reddy said the continuous rain damaged the installations and equipment under various categories. During a video conference with chief general managers and engineers, he instructed that the equipment be fixed at the earliest. He asked officials to ensure security measures continue to remain at top standards to avert mishaps.
