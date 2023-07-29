TSSPDCL to fix damaged transformers, poles

Hyderabad: The TS Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd said here on Friday a total of 2,770 electric poles and 34 transformers were damaged under jurisdiction of the company, including 605 poles and seven transformers in Hyderabad.

The chairman and MD of TSSPDCL G Raghuma Reddy said the continuous rain damaged the installations and equipment under various categories. During a video conference with chief general managers and engineers, he instructed that the equipment be fixed at the earliest. He asked officials to ensure security measures continue to remain at top standards to avert mishaps.

