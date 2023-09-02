TSWREIS, TTWREIS signs MoU with IFI to introduce French language

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institut Français en Inde (IFI – The French Institute in India) to introduce French language in its schools. In a pilot phase, French will be introduced in around 20 TSWREIS/TTWREIS schools. Depending on student interest, it will be expanded to other schools. It will be taught in Classes V to XII.

Under the collaboration, the French Institute will train TSWREIS and TTWREIS teachers in communicative French. It will also give students access to its cultural and academic platforms. The benefits of learning French as a language is, it will improve job prospects, greater cultural understanding, access to higher education institutions, enhanced cognitive abilities, travelling and personality development.

Dr E Naveen Nicolas, secretary TSWREIS & TTWREIS, noted that education is a path-breaking means to achieve the goal of social justice. The government of Telangana through the work being done at TSWREIS & TTWREIS has been passionately strengthening this means for the children from historically marginalised communities. The partnership will not only pave a pathway to success in a deeply connected world but also will focus on building in-house teacher capacity to teach French in the long run.”