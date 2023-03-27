TTDP chief calls on workers to make party's foundation day a success

TDP is geared up for its 41st formation day to be celebrated on March 29. The Telangana Telugu Desam party president Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj on Sunday called upon the party leaders and workers to make the event a grand success. Mudiraj said the party would hold a huge public meeting at the Nampally Exhibition on March 29. He said that 12 committees were formed to successfully organise the party's 41st public meeting in Hyderabad.





Mudiraj said the TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the public meeting. About 15,000 representatives from Telugu states and Andaman and Nicobar Islands would participate in the meeting. He said TDP would set up welcome arches and flexi on all roads in Hyderabad city and suburbs to welcome the party leaders attending from AP.





It has been suggested that the main roads of the city should be painted yellow with party flags, buntings and arches. Necessary arrangements were being made by the party to ensure that the representatives coming for the party meeting do not face any difficulties, he said. He said the programme would kick start with National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu's visit to NTR Ghat from his residence and pay tributes to the founding presidents of the party.



