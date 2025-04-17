TUCAP-JAC holds ‘Maha Dharna’ for regularisation of services

Hyderabad: The Telangana Universities Contract Assistant Professors’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) organised a Maha Dharna and rally near Indira Park Dharna Chowk in the city, demanding the regularisation of all contract assistant professors working in 12 universities across Telangana.

On Wednesday, the professors, particularly a large number of women, actively participated in this protest. Key speakers at the event included Professor Haragopal, Rajya Sabha MP and BC Association National President R. Krishnaiah, CPI Telangana Secretary and MLA Sri Kunanneni Sambasiva Rao, BRS Party Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Madhu Sudhanachari, BJP MLC Sri Anji Reddy, BJP General Secretary Kasam Venkateswarlu, BC Welfare Association National President Jajula Srinivas Goud, POW Sandhya, Non-Marxist National President Padma, CPM Party Secretary Executive Member Narasimha, Congress Party Spokesperson Harshavardhan Reddy, POW State President Anasuya, among others. They collectively expressed their full support and solidarity for the professors’ demands and pledged to participate in future events aimed at advocating for their cause.

Addressing the participants, Professor Haragopal highlighted the injustices of the contract system, which has persisted since 1990, affecting countless lives.

He called for an immediate regularisation of all contract positions through a one-time settlement and urged for collaborative efforts between the central and state governments. He cited the Supreme Court verdict supporting their position, stating that it is unjust to pay individuals differently for the same work.

R Krishnaiah, the National President of the BC Association, promised to advocate for justice, urging the state government to focus on the issue and expedite decisions regarding the regularisation of contract teachers. He expressed his willingness to address the matter in Parliament if necessary, assuring that any potential complications could be resolved. Dr Madhusudana Chari, former Chairman of the Legislative Council and current Leader of the Opposition, expressed unwavering support, stating, “We will stand by you as you continue your movement until your goal is achieved.”

CPI Party General Secretary Sri Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao emphasised that the ruling parties had previously failed to address the valid demands of contract teachers and urged the current administration to resolve these issues swiftly. He encouraged unity among the professors to strengthen their movement, promising support from his party until their demands are met.

Professor Kasim, Principal of Osmania University Arts College, reiterated the importance of fighting for job regularisation and encouraged teachers to remain unified and assertive in their negotiations with the government.

Jajula Srinivas Goud, BC Welfare Association National President, voiced concerns about the inadequate salaries for contract teachers, pointing out the financial burdens they face in meeting household expenses. He called for immediate government intervention and suggested organising an all-party meeting to address these issues. Congress Party spokesperson Harshavardhan Reddy assured the professors that he would bring their concerns to the attention of the Chief Minister to ensure justice is served promptly.

BJP Telangana secretary Kasam Venkateshwarlu urged the state government to take swift action to regularise their jobs and offered to communicate with the central government regarding any potential UGC-related obstacles.

JAC leaders, including Dr Dharmateja, Dr Parasuram, Dr Vijayender Reddy, Dr Upender, Dr Velpula Kumar, Dr Tallapalli Venkateswarlu, Dr Ravi, Dr Chiraraju, Dr Karunakar, Dr Suresh Nayak, Dr Narayanagupta, Dr Ganga Kishan, Dr Sridhar Reddy, Dr Ramalingam, Dr Bhumaiah, Dr Vinitha Pandey, Dr Suresh, Dr Model Ravi, Dr Reshma Reddy, Dr Joshna, Dr Sunitha, Dr Sridhar Loth, Dr Rameshwar, Dr Naresh, and others participated in the programme.