Turmeric farmers part of PM Modi’s vision of $1 billion exports by 2030: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, after inaugurating the headquarters of the National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad on Sunday, said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled a 40-year-old demand of millions of turmeric farmers across the country, particularly in Telangana.

Addressing a farmer’s meeting where he had also unveiled the logo of the NTB, he said “This promise made by the Prime Minister is now being realized. Nizamabad, known as the turmeric capital for decades and a location where farmers have cultivated turmeric for centuries, has not seen its product reach global markets until now.”

However, with the formation of the National Turmeric Board, “Turmeric from Nizamabad will be exported to many countries within the next 3-4 years,” he added.

Amit Shah mentioned that once the NTB begins its operations, farmers will be free from the shackles of the middlemen. “The Board will create a comprehensive chain for turmeric packaging, branding, marketing, and export.”

Highlighting the medicinal properties of turmeric, Shah said, “It is anti-viral, anti-cancer, and anti-inflammatory, and is recognized worldwide as a wonder drug. Consuming even a small amount can address multiple health issues simultaneously.” He also noted the beginning of production and marketing of GI-tagged organic turmeric.” Amit Shah said that the Centre has set a target of achieving one billion dollars in turmeric exports by 2030, “with all necessary preparations already in place. The National Turmeric Board will ensure that farmers receive maximum value for their products, promote turmeric consumption in international markets, and publicise the medicinal benefits of Indian turmeric worldwide.”

Additionally, the Board will ensure that the quality and safety standards of Indian turmeric meet global benchmarks, arrange for appropriate packaging, and provide training and skill development to farmers on effective harvesting techniques to prevent export-related obstacles.

The Union Home Minister further added that research and development on the health benefits of turmeric will be conducted to showcase these advantages globally.

He underscored that Nizamabad, Jagtial, Nirmal, and Kamareddy districts of the State are among the top turmeric-producing areas in the country. He recalled that in 2025, turmeric farmers received prices between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 per quintal. Concerted efforts are underway to increase the price to an additional Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per quintal over the next three years.

In the 2023-24 season, turmeric was cultivated in 3,00,000 hectares in India, yielding 10.74 lakh tonnes.

The Union Minister highlighted that Prime Minister Modi established National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL) to assist farmers engaged in exports and National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCIL) for those involved in organic farming. Shah noted that Modi has cultivated a culture of keeping promises, and the commitment made in 2023 to establish the National Trade Bureau (NTB) has been fulfilled.