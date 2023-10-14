Live
Two dead and others injured after Innova vehicle hits Parked lorry in Shameerpet
A fatal road accident took place on the ORR in Shameerpet where an Innova vehicle came from behind and hit the stationary lorry leaving two people died in this accident and two others are in serious condition.
The police have identified the deceased as driver Maruti and passenger Raju hailing from Quthbullapur. The incident took place while coming from Keesara towards Medchal.
Shameerpet police have registered a case and are investigating the case.
