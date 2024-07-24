  • Menu
Two dead in a road accident at Chandanagar of Hyderabad

Two dead in a road accident at Chandanagar of Hyderabad
Highlights

A tragic road accident on Chandanagar road resulted in the deaths of two youths, identified as Manoj and Raju, both residents of Chandanagar. The incident occurred when their Royal Enfield motorcycle collided with an oncoming RTC bus.

According to police reports, the accident transpired as Manoj and Raju were traveling from Madinaguda GSM Mall to Chandanagar.

The police have registered a case regarding the accident and have sent the deceased's bodies to the government hospital for post-mortem examinations. Family members of the victims were seen mourning their loss.

