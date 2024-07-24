Live
- No buzz for Dhanush’s 50th film ‘Raayan’ in Telugu states ahead of release
- From a businessman to a proactive MLA
- Makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘VD12’ urge fans to avoid sharing leaked set photos
- TTD Releases Rs. 300 SED tokens for October 2024
- Banaganapalle embraces Janardhan Reddy
- CBI to probe death, victim forced to sing natl anthem
- Beware: Hackers Imitating CrowdStrike Support Amid Windows Update Issues
- Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri’s 'Bad Newz' Promotions Fail to Attract Audience
- A heroic rise from Power Star to Political Powerhouse
- Parliament Monsoon Session: Budget Debate And Opposition Protests Set For Wednesday
Just In
Two dead in a road accident at Chandanagar of Hyderabad
Highlights
A tragic road accident on Chandanagar road resulted in the deaths of two youths, identified as Manoj and Raju, both residents of Chandanagar. The...
A tragic road accident on Chandanagar road resulted in the deaths of two youths, identified as Manoj and Raju, both residents of Chandanagar. The incident occurred when their Royal Enfield motorcycle collided with an oncoming RTC bus.
According to police reports, the accident transpired as Manoj and Raju were traveling from Madinaguda GSM Mall to Chandanagar.
The police have registered a case regarding the accident and have sent the deceased's bodies to the government hospital for post-mortem examinations. Family members of the victims were seen mourning their loss.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS